MK party claims foul play in Zuma’s road crash

The uMkhonto weSizwe claims that there is foul play in the road crash that the former president Jacob Zuma and his bodyguards were involved in.

They were travelling from Nkandla to Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the party when the crash happened last night.

It is not clear whether Zuma and his bodyguards have been injured or not.

MK party reacts to former President Jacob Zuma surviving car accident: Musa Mkhize

MK head of elections in the province, Musa Mkhize says Zuma was a target.

“What happened last night I must say that unfortunately, we have been waiting for it to happen and it has happened because the president was warned that he will be laying in hospital, we don’t know what more is still coming.

Whoever is doing it, they know themselves out there. I am not the one saying it, they said it publicly, they have said it on national broadcaster and people we all know who they are.”