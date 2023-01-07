A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, for the illegal possession of explosives.

The police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosives were to be sold to suspects who were planning ATM bombings in the Vryheid area.

Netshiunda says the suspect will appear in court soon.

“The Zone 3 Task Team members followed up on an intelligence tip-off about a suspect who was hitch-hiking from Sikame area to Vryheid. An operational plan was swiftly put together and the suspect was intercepted on R69 route.

Upon searching him, he was found in possession of four grey tube detonators, one shot exploder, two detonator cables and a battery. Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the explosives were to be sold to suspects who were plotting to bomb ATMs in the Vryheid area.”

Police recover military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni, Johannesburg:

Last week police have recovered military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni, on Gauteng’s East Rand.

They were following up on information that explosives were going to be delivered to illegal miners in the area.

Police found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and 18 military switches.