Malema urges party structures to be responsive to community needs

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on structures of the EFF to be on standby all the time to address the needs of communities.

Addressing the North West Ground Forces Forum at Mahikeng Civic Centre, Malema cautions his party structures against listening to disgruntled residents during the election period only.

Malema’s address was part of the EFF’s Mayihlome phase, ahead of next year’s National and Provincial elections.

He says, “All North West municipalities have collapsed. There is no better municipality, others are worse because they can’t generate their income. They have no means of revenue. A ground force must be guided by revolutionary morality. So don’t love your people because you’re going to elections and after elections, you don’t care about your people.”

The EFF has footprints in 403 wards in the province. The party is confident that it will win the hearts of the people of the province.

EFF National Spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says, “We’ve been doing well here in the North West. We’ve been winning by-elections most recently, as an exhibition of our ability to govern and the faith our people in the North West have in us. Right now as we speak EFF is the official opposition here in the North West and we only expect that to be entrenched in terms of our reach and impact in the province.”

Julius Malema addresses Mpumalanga Ground Forces Forum:

