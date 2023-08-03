Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has poured cold water on claims of divisions between him and the party’s Deputy President Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after reports that Malema’s utterances at the party’s gala dinner – where he warned those conspiring against him – were aimed at Shivambu.

The dinner was held in the lead-up to the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium.

Malema set the record straight at a briefing held at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“In the past ten years, there has never been anything that suggests me and Floyd have got fundamental differences. Nothing, we disagree on approach. This way, that way and that we can fight and even think of not speaking with each other with Floyd. No, no … so I don’t know, you have to slaughter cows for that fight to happen, it will never happen,” adds Malema.

The video below is reporting more on the EFF media briefing: