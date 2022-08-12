Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured residents of the Sedibeng District Municipality that their long-time sewage, as well as water and sanitation woes, are being worked on.

Makhura was speaking at the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo taking place in Sharpeville south of Gauteng.

Premier @David_Makhura reports back to the public on interventions made by government in Sedibeng. “The principal intervention is building a Special Economic Zone – revitalising manufacturing and bringing in new industries like the hydrogen economy.” #PresidentialImbizo pic.twitter.com/HQASt5EFjk — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) August 12, 2022

The Imbizo is being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his cabinet as well as elected and appointed representatives of provincial and local government.

The Premier has acknowledged to hundreds of citizens in attendance that not enough has been done by the municipalities in the area to maintain infrastructure which has been evidenced in Emfuleni municipality by an inadequate water supply as well as sewage spillage in the streets.

Makhura says, “We have a problem of the waste water plants that for a long time were not being maintained, but water and sanitation has been working on them, 44 pump stations and four of those waste water plants there will still be sewer on the streets but they are doing a lot of work to unblock there will still be spillage in the Vaal river. They have already fixed the Sebokeng waste water plant, they are busy and Leovaal and they are going from one to the other including in Midvaal.”

Citizens attending the Imbizo also jeered Makhura’s contention that at least 60% of their refuse is being collected in the municipality of Emfuleni after he said the province gave the municipality several waste removal trucks.

VIDEO: Presidential Imbizo heads to Sedibeng, Gauteng: