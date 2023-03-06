Northern Cape MEC of Education, Zolile Monakali says Tate Makgoe was an asset to the education sector. He says they all looked up to him.

Monakali went to pay homage to the late Makgoe at his home in Bloemfontein. He was part of a delegation led by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, accompanied by Education MEC’s from Limpopo and KwaZulu Natal.

During the visit, Motshega broke down as she was about to address Makgoe’s family.

Makgoe died in the early hours of Sunday together with his protector, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with two cows on the N1 outside Winburg.

Free State Premier describes late Education MEC Tate Makgoe as a hard worker:

The driver of the vehicle survived.

The Northern Cape Education MEC, Zolile Monakali, says they have lost a brother.

“We have lost a brother, we have lost a comrade, and we have lost an educationist – a person who was very passionate about education, not only in the Free State. He was passionate about education in the country. Comrade Tate was one of the most experienced MEC’s amongst all of us, “said Monakali.

The grieving family is still processing the news of Makgoe’s untimely passing. Family spokesperson, Martin Khaeane, says Makgoe was passionate about education.