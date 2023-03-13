The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, says the late Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe nearly fell victim to infighting within the ANC.

The late Dr Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe has been described as an exemplary man and an epitome of excellence who advocated for quality education. During his funeral service in Bloemfontein, speakers commended him for his dedication and commitment to transforming the education sector.

Makgoe was side-lined in the ANC’s provincial conference in January when he was not voted to the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

The first lesson we learnt from comrade Tate is to be selfless and put our people first.

Secondly, we need to take our deployment as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our people especially those in the townships, hostels, rural areas etc. https://t.co/5MJcxPZome pic.twitter.com/UyRZ3UPqQv — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 12, 2023

Speaking during Makgoe’s funeral service in Bloemfontein on Sunday, Mbalula said the ANC was in the process of including him in the PEC.

“Tate Makgoe was not on the list, provincial list to government. We put him back by force. You overlooked him and affirmed one another with mediocre amongst you. Tate Makgoe was one of our best and he didn’t have to prove himself, it should be natural amongst us that we can never put this man in the streets.”

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe laid to rest

“As @MYANC, we say to Tate Makgoe’s family, draw solace from the knowledge that you are not alone. Akuhlanga lungehlanga. We too have lost a great servant of our people.” https://t.co/EKbdqpLVlg pic.twitter.com/C79hKKMTFp — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 12, 2023

‘Intelligent and good listener’

ANC member, Maggy Sotyu, has described Makgoe as down to earth. Makgoe was intelligent and a good listener, she adds.

“As I’ve said myself as a leader who is older than him he would never say comrade Maggy like other people. He always says that with respect to his comrade sister Maggy. Even if there is something that I know I have done wrong sometimes I would pretend he didn’t see that but noticed that. He was sharp. Sharp in things and everything. And he would say it was not supposed to be like this. He was a good leader and honest member of the ANC until his last breath.”

Sam Mashinini, former Free State MEC of Police Roads and Transport also hailed the late Education MEC, Tate Makgoe, as a diligent man, who loved his job in the executive council.

“He was a very humble man straight to the point, honest very passionate about his work. Whatever you meet with him anything that has to do with the education of our children that man would be upfront. I know him. His contribution to the executive that I served with him was excellent. He will never hold grudges. He will always be humble and try to find a common ground in whatever challenges we are facing. So a very honest, humble man indeed we have lost. Known for his humility and integrity.”

SABC News Senior Political Reporter Samkele Maseko reporting from Free State: