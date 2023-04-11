The two suspects who appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today, in connection with the Thabo Bester prison break saga will be back in the dock on April 17. The case was postponed a short while ago.

#ThaboBester The charges include Murder, defeating the ends of justice fraud and arson. Pic cred: 📸 @AphumeleleMdla2 https://t.co/PNxov9JTUz pic.twitter.com/VN8gYcf0FU — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 11, 2023

Thirty-nine-year-old former security company G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara, was arrested in Bloemfontein on Saturday, and 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni from Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal was taken into custody on Friday.

Police say the men have been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

The Magistrate has ordered the two to remain in custody until their next appearance

The video below is the live stream of the court proceedings: