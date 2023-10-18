Magistrate Vivian Cronje back on witness stand in Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

State witness Vivian Cronje, the magistrate who took the confession of one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, is expected back in the High Court in Pretoria today.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star in October 2014 at singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Ntanzi confessed to Cronje in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni in June 2020.

She said Ntanzi told her that nobody assaulted him into making the confession.

An audio recording of Ntanzi’s confession to Cronje has also been handed to the defence.

“These recordings started just before I commenced with the completion of this form. The reason for that my lord is, it’s just practice to me. When I’m doing work in an office environment, unlike in court where there are recordings, then I do my recordings, my lord, when I’m doing it in the office.”

Yesterday’s proceedings in the video below: