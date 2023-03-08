The former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has slammed Advocate Dali Mpofu for repeating the insults that former President Jacob Zuma hurled at her.

Madonsela was testifying before the Section 194 Inquiry which is probing suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked Madonsela what she thought of African National Congress (ANC) members who had vilified her with regard to her Nkandla findings.

Mpofu then repeated, insults.

“Advocate Mpofu, I am shocked beyond measure that you as an advocate of the high court of this country have taken slurs that have been said to me … that is shocking and that is unprofessional, sir.”

The video below is Tuesday’s proceedings: