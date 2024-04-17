Court to rule on Zuma’s private prosecution case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is expected to rule on whether former President Jacob Zuma’s case to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan should be struck off the roll or postponed yet again.

Zuma has accused Downer, the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, and Maughan of illegally leaking a doctor’s letter to the media.

Last year, the matter was adjourned while Zuma appealed two court orders Downer and Maughan had obtained to stop the case.

In the first one, the private prosecution was declared invalid and the second was an interdict to enforce the first order.

Zuma has lost appeals against the enforcement order in both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

However, his legal team says they still intend to go to the Constitutional Court to appeal the order that the private prosecution is invalid.

Zuma’s advocate, Nqaba Buthelezi, has asked for a further postponement.

However, Maughan’s advocate, Ben Winks, told the court that the private prosecution has come to the end of the road and must be struck off the roll.

VIDEO | Zuma’s private prosecution hearing on November 2023:

