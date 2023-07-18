President Cyril Ramaphosa says the two human size statues unveiled in Mthata and Qunu in honour of former President Nelson Mandela are a recognition of Madiba’s efforts to change the lives of his people and hope to those who are still marginalised.

He was speaking at the unveiling of the R3.3 million monuments at Madiba’s birthpace on Tuesday.

Earlier, some community members decried the use of the money saying it could have been better spent to create jobs and change the face of their municipality for the better.

The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Museum, Vuyani Booi says these statues are a symbolic representation of the former statesman’s struggles and achievements.

Booi adds that South Africa has a right to celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of Nelson Mandela. He was responding to questions being raised about the cost and if that money could not have been utilised better.

“The purpose is to attract international tourists to these local spaces, when we put up statues. The purpose is to ensure we have domestic tourists going to Qunu and spend money there. The statues should be looked at as catalysts of local economic development.”

VIDEO | Mandela Day | President Ramaphosa unveils statue of Madiba in Qunu:

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says on Madiba’s birthday today, it’s important to remember that he sought to see an end to conflicts everywhere, and wanted a true international fellowship of humankind. Ramaphosa says South Africa’s experience in negotiating an end to apartheid has been used in Northern Ireland, Palestine, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Eswatini, the DRC, Lesotho, Ethiopia, and most recently, in Sudan. Today, we commemorate President Nelson Mandela’s birthday. Such is his towering legacy that it is a day celebrated around the world, with its international observance having been declared by the United Nations in 2009. This is in testament to his role as a revered statesman,… pic.twitter.com/HNqm8Sc4Cf — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2023