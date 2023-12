Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the former president at the Youth and Heritage Centre. The CEO of the museum, Doctor Vuyani Booi emphasized that the focus this year is on vulnerable children from different backgrounds.

Three hundred children in the area received early Christmas gifts, the purpose of this initiative is to make the children understand the meaning and value of Christmas.

Nelson Mandela Museum to honour Tata Madiba: