The Nelson Mandela Museum in partnership with Mthatha Country Club in the Eastern Cape has honoured the late former President Nelson Mandela through a Golf Day event. Golfers from KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Gauteng provinces gathered in Mthatha for the annual event as part of Nelson Mandela month celebrations.

The intention is to offer several sponsorship opportunities. Nelson Mandela museum board member, Andile Nontso says since the beginning of the partnership between the museum and Mthatha Country Club four years ago, the event has grown from strength to strength.

“This ones is very important. It takes people from all over. We’ve got players from all over that are more than 70 to grace this occasion and to ensure that they are part of Nelson Mandela celebrations as we are coming to the end of the month.”

Chairperson of the Mthatha Country Club, Cinga Dlulane, says proceeds of the event will also benefit the museum and some charity organisations. He has encouraged women and young people from the Transkei area to come on board and embrace the sporting code.

“As golfers play, there’s an entry fee that they pay and we proportion that and take a portion to Nelson Mandela where they will take those proceeds to the charity of their preferred choice. So that is the arrangement that we have with them, which is good for the community.”