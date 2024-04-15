Elections success rests on Society as a whole: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With elections just over a month and a half away, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the responsibility to ensure they are a success lies with all members of society.

In his letter to the Nation on Monday, Ramaphosa says that government, political parties, candidates, voters, the media, and civil society organisations must play their part by ensuring that both in actions and words, they inspire faith in the country’s democracy.

They must ensure that nothing undermines their integrity and that they take place in a climate free of intimidation and all forms of violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s democracy is in good health.

The country ranks third on the continent with regards to perceptions of electoral integrity with dire predictions of violence and democratic backsliding having been proven wrong time and time again.

He urges that citizens ensure that the upcoming elections be yet another affirmation of the strength of the country’s constitutional order, its institutions and democracy.

It is up to us all to ensure that this year’s election is a success in our ongoing journey of democratic consolidation. It is up to us all, whether as government, political parties, candidates, voters, the media or civil society organisations, to play our part by ensuring that… pic.twitter.com/s1cTxsNE6m — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 15, 2024