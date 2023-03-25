Eastern Cape premier, Oscar Mabuyane is expected to visit Port St Johns after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the small beautiful coastal town.

Road 61 collapsed in patches, bridges wiped off and landslide blocked the roads.

Businesses and homes were flooded.

Scores of people were left homeless.

Mabuyane will meet government departments and stakeholders to craft intervention strategy.

Port St Johns is prone to floods due to its proximity to the Mzimvubu river mouth and Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile , Port St Johns mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo says Port St Johns infrastructure needs an overhaul.

“It’s chaotic, so the estimates are around the roads that need overhaul because the infrastructure has been damaged immensely. So, we need to make sure that Port St Johns is taken care of infrastructure wise because it’s this storm water that is also affecting us. But there are people whom we have taken to the Youth Centre by the police station, we were unable to get into their homes yesterday.”

Heavy rains cause havoc in Port St. Johns in Eastern Cape: