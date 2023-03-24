Residents of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape are asking for assistance after their town was hit again by a major flood in less than a year.

Torrential rain lashes Port St Johns

Businesses and houses were flooded on Thursday when torrential rains fell over the area.

Haji Cassim, a resident of Port St Johns, is pleading with anyone who can assist to come forward and lend a hand.

“The situation is very bad in Port St Johns as of now. A lot of people have lost their things, their properties. Honestly speaking we are asking those people who can put in a hand to try and help us here in Port St John. We are facing this each and every time and we don’t have anywhere to go just because it’s God’s creation.” he adds.