Mop-up operations are currently under way in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay following heavy rains over the weekend.

Over one thousand people have been evacuated due to flooding.

The affected residents have been accommodated in various halls, schools and churches.

Low-lying areas in KwaZakhele, Motherwell, New Brighton and Walmer were most affected by the floods.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMB) Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, Lawrence Troon says they are working with different organisations and departments such as Social Development to assist the affected residents.

“We’ve always said once the rain comes, yes we need the rain but it’s really going to affect our people who live in shacks and so on. But what can we do, because we need the rain also. So, we also want to check our NGOs and our churches who are also assisting,” adds Troon.

