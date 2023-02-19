Residents of Komani in the Eastern Cape, who were hit by recent flash floods, are now trying to get their lives back to normal. Nearly 700 people have been evacuated and accommodated at places of safety.

Yesterday, Premier Oscar Mabuyane visited the area and committed to speed up the process of building the affected residents houses. Local resident, Siyabonga Makuma says he lives in constant fear that floods might hit again.

“This seems like will be our daily lives as we have been told it is a natural cause. l don’t know whether it is going take time or not, this is the life we are going to live for quite a while.”

Residents of Coffee Bay were also affected by the floods:

The acting mayor at the Chris Hani District Municipality, Bongeka Nobuntu estimates the floods damage to be worth a billion rand across the district.

“You cannot even describe it as partially because where they were living is not proper for them, we are planning to place them in a permanent house. The estimation when we look at it, it will be more than a billion. Whatever we will be given, we will use it wisely.”