Mabuyane launches R81-mln state of the art school in Uitenhage

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has officially launched an R81 million state-of-the-art school at Kwanobuhle Township in Uitenhage.

Nkululeko Senior Secondary School boasts a new science laboratory, library, multi-purpose classrooms, computer lab, nutrition centre, netball court and administration block.

It also has upgraded security features, including solid fencing and security for personnel.

This project is a result of a partnership between the Department of Education and the Coega Industrial Development Zone.

Principal of the school, Sizwe Stokwe says he hopes that the community will be committed to protecting the school for the next generation.

“Our aim is to make sure that the school is kept in its condition. Because we would love it by the time our children grow, this school will still have this magnificent walk that it has now.

When it comes to the community of course it will benefit because the learners here are coming from impoverished communities as most of the people are not working. So we will do what we promised as our vision and mission at the school.”