Mabuyane confident ANC will emerge victorious, govern Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, says he is confident that the party will again emerge victorious and govern in the province from the May elections.

Speaking during the ANC’s provincial manifesto launch in Port Alfred, Mabuyane, says the ANC has made great strides to improve the living conditions of citizens. He says the ANC is committed to do even better.

The ANC has been in power in the Eastern Cape since 1994. Now 30 years later the party is setting out to again win the hearts and votes in the province.

It garnered 68.7% of the vote in 2019. Job creation is at the top of ANC’s promises in the province with the highest unemployment rate.

“When we talk about industralisation, we need to make sure that Dimbaza is functioning. We are currently revatilising those factories. We pumping resources but we must bring in investors. That is why we say our preoccupation must be more on micro economics as a province.”

ANC heavyweights including Senzo Mchunu, Aaron Motsoaledi and Mmamoloko Kubayi attended the provincial manifesto launch.

Mabuyane says the party is going to deploy capable members to drive its developmental agenda.

“To improve its agility pace and discipline to make sure that when we make decisions those decisions are implemented in ensuring that we are able to provide proper monitoring evaluation. But also doing an effective oversight in government we are there to serve.”

The ANC says it will take its message to people on the ground with an intense door-to-door campaign.