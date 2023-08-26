The Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and other government officials are expected to engage the community of Mqhekezweni under Bityi administrative area in the province on Saturday.

The imbizo comes after numerous incidents of crime where some were killed and many women were raped. Elderly woman are allegedly the most targeted.

Community member Nombulelo Siningwa says government must intervene.

“We are asking them in all their offices to give young people jobs, the youth is scattered looking for jobs but they are not getting them. I suspect that poverty contributes to the crime. We are also asking for water and that our grandmothers can be built an old age home, especially those that are living alone and are victims of rape,” adds Siningwa.