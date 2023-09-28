The M1 south before the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg remains closed following a shootout between police and cash-in-transit suspects last night.

The heist took place yesterday afternoon in Springs, east of Johannesburg when armed suspects forced a cash-in-transit van to come to a halt.

The security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were en route to their base when they were disarmed and their vehicle bombed.

A shootout ensued with the suspects who were travelling on the M1 south.

One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended. One police officer was shot and is recovering in hospital.

Police Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says a manhunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

“Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cell phones have been seized. Two empty cash bags, as well as implements used in armed robberies, were found in their getaway vehicle. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects. During the shootout, one police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital.”

The M1 Freeway remains blocked off in both directions btw Xavier Str & Booyesns Rd due to a crime scene. Traffic travelling on the M1 North is being diverted at Xavier Str & traffic travelling on the M1 South is being diverted at Booysens Rd. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/2om9U1o2ok — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 28, 2023

Traffic diversion

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are urged to use alternative routes as the M1 has been closed and declared a crime scene.

Mathe says police are taking decisive action against criminals in Gauteng.

“Well done to the team for the swift reaction. We continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in various provinces. We continue to take down syndicates and groups involved in these crimes. Either they surrender or we will continue to hunt and take them down.”