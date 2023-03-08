The case of two men accused of murdering former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United soccer player, Lucky Maselesele, will resume in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The matter was rolled over last week.

Maselesele was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing electrical cables in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg in October 2021.

The accused, Xolani Gumbi and Luvuyo April, were arrested shortly after the attack.

This after police received a complaint from community members that an unknown man was being assaulted.

Several witnesses have so far testified.