A close friend of Senzo Meyiwa, Tumelo Madlala has taken the stand in the Pretoria High Court to testify in the murder trial.

Madlala was with the Bafana Bafana soccer star when he was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in 2014. Five men are currently on trial for the murder.

Madlala has told the court that Meyiwa had pinned the suspect to the wall when a gunshot went off. He will continue his testimony.

