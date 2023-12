Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail hearing of 21-year-old student Bafana Mahungela is continuing in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of the pre-meditated murder and rape of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

The 34-year-old English teacher at Delta Park High School was murdered while taking part in a local sporting event in October.

Mahungela was arrested at a student residence at Varsity College in Sandton last month.

Live proceedings are below: