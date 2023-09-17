VIDEO: Electricity Minister updates on Energy Action Plan implementation
Image: SABCMinister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to rest in the town he built and nurtured
- Snow, heavy rainfall expected in parts of KZN: SAWS
- Cold-front sweeps across SA bringing snow and chilly temperatures
- High waves and rough water conditions force beach closures in the Western Cape
- Another hijacked building catches fire in Joburg
- NSPCA files criminal case against Julius Malema for alleged animal cruelty
- Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to rest in the town he built and nurtured
- Snow, heavy rainfall expected in parts of KZN: SAWS
- Cold-front sweeps across SA bringing snow and chilly temperatures
- Women in Limpopo paid to marry Pakistani nationals
- High waves and rough water conditions force beach closures in the Western Cape
- ‘Buthelezi was a good man who did a bad man’s job’
- A Celebration of a Legacy: Amabutho, IFP pay final tribute to Prince Buthelezi
- VIDEO: Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi pays homage to his father
- UPDATE: Public warned not to go to W Cape beaches as another spring tide expected