In his closing address at the ANC’s 6th Policy Conference held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, Johannesburg, party President Cyril Ramaphosa said that both the public and private sector have important roles to play in the development of the state.

The ANC President also said the party had focused on a just energy transition from coal to renewable energy.

These and other policy proposals will be put to the party’s conference in December for adoption.

10 proposals by delegates below: