Some initiation schools in Limpopo have ended the initiation period this weekend, with authorities reporting three deaths in the province during the period.

A 44-year-old male initiate died in the Thohoyandou area, one initiate died in Tafelkop in the Sekhukhune area and the other at Zebediela in the Capricorn district.

More than 1 500 initiates, including Zimbabwean nationals, were welcomed back at Ha-Mashamba village, outside Louis Trichardt.

Initiation school graduates, 33-year-old Zimbabwean national Talkmore Moyo and 23-year-old Prince Mashamba, have expressed happiness about the initiation process.

“Thanks God, I don’t know what will say. I feel good and I’m very happy because I’m safe and everyone is safe out side there everyone in my yard they went there and is only two of us so pressure was killing.”

Limpopo’s Traditional Affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu has expressed excitement that among the initiates at Mashamba village, outside Louis Trichardt, were foreign nationals.

“And one thing excited me was that I even saw Zimbabwean nationals who went on veld because they are living with us here and they went to the mountains together with the boys. We are happy as provincial government but as the same time we still have room to improve the intention of initiation school is to teach how do you teach a two-year-old how do you teach a five-year-old we may want to open it for discussion let’s us avoid commercialization of initiation schools.”

