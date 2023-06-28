The wife of Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, has died. Margaret Mathabatha passed away on Wednesday after a short illness. She was the patron of the First Lady Trust since 2013, when her husband assumed the premiership.

Mathabatha was born in Pretoria, Gauteng in 1961. She started school in Vosloorus in 1968 and matriculated at Illinge High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Primary Education degree at the University of Western Cape in 1990. She also obtained her Master’s Degree at Turfloop Graduate School in 2011.

Mathabatha has taught at various schools before she joined the Office of the Premier as a deputy manager in 1999.

She later moved to the Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism as a manager of service delivery improvement. She became Limpopo’s first lady in 2013, when she returned with her husband from Ukraine, where Mathabatha was ambassador.

She was also blessed with three children in her marriage with the premier.

Premier spokesperson, Willy Mosoma, says the family and relatives are heartbroken.

“It is with a painful heart to notify family, relatives friends and the people of Limpopo about the passing of the wife of Premier Mathabatha, Mma Maggie Mathabatha. Mma Mathabatha passed on this morning following a short illness. The community’s requested to give Mathabatha family space to mourn their loved one, and instead give them the much-needed support during this time of bereavement, funeral arrangements will be made available once the family has concluded them.”

The Premier’s office says Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people.

Funeral arrangements are underway.