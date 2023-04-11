A 42-year-old woman who is alleged to be behind her husband’s murder will appear on Tuesday at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The accused, Zwidofhelangani Manwadu, allegedly hired three hitmen to kill her husband and legal aid lawyer James Manwadu, in January 2022.

Her co-accused are Tshianeo Munyai, Ndalamo Nemakhavhani and Pfunzo Lidzebe.

Manwadu was shot and killed while getting out of his vehicle to open the gate at his home in January 2022.

Two of the accused, Munyai and Lidzebe have also been charged in another murder case, that of former Collins Chabane Mayor, Moses Maluleke, in July 2022.