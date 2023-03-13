Judgment in the trial of an alleged serial killer has been postponed to Tuesday at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

The accused Themba Dube is facing 31 charges of rape, murder, kidnapping and contravening the Immigration Act.

Judge Gerrit Muller says he’s satisfied with forensic evidence from the police and evidence from witnesses.

Muller also says the NPA proved beyond reasonable doubt that Dube kidnapped the women, raped and killed them.

Muller also said there was no documentation that proves Dube entered the country from Zimbabwe seeking asylum.

Muller is expected to hand down the verdict tomorrow.