Limpopo proud to contribute 5 players to Bafana Bafana for AFCON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Bafana Bafana player Andrew “Jaws of Life” Rabutla, renowned for his robust tackling, lauded the growth of football in Limpopo as the province contributes five players to the national team participating in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Rabutla, part of the Bafana Bafana team that reached the AFCON finals in Burkina Faso in 1998, expressed his joy at the increased representation from Limpopo.

Rabutla stated, “Football is growing. I remember when we went to the African Cup of Nations in 1998; it was me and Alex, but now we can see football is changing with more players from the national team, which is good for the province and our development. I’m so happy, and I hope those guys would do well.”

Among the Limpopo players is 28-year-old Aubrey Modiba from Mentz near Mankweng outside Polokwane. Modiba has made history as the first player from his village to be selected for the national team.

His mother, Magedeline Modiba, expressed pride in her son’s achievement and extended well-wishes to Bafana Bafana for the AFCON tournament.

Magedeline Modiba said, “We never thought he would be in the national team, but he showed determination to reach where he is. He managed to advance his goal, making us proud. We supported him as a family, and we wish Bafana Bafana good luck. Winning AFCON would make all South Africans happy.”

With the departure of the 23-man team on Thursday for Ivory Coast, expectations are high for a successful performance in the prestigious AFCON tournament.

Bafana Bafana aims to go further than the quarter-final stage in AFCON

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>