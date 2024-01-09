Injury concerns for Bafana ahead of AFCON

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bafana Bafana have to deal with three injury concerns exactly a week before their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match in Ivory Coast. Captain Ronwen Williams and midfielders Themba Zwane and Mthobi Mvala will all miss the warm-up match against Lesotho in Pretoria on Wednesday. This will be the only preparation match for the team ahead of the much-anticipated AFCON tournament in West Africa.

Coach Hugo Broos will keep his fingers crossed that he has his full complement of players against the highly rated Mali.

The team spent four days in a training camp in Stellenbosch but Williams did not train with the team for the whole period. Williams is now racing against time to be fit for the opening fixture.

“There are injuries to key players in the team a few days before Tuesday. Ronwen did not train for the past four days but I’m confident that with the medical attention he is getting in camp he will be fit for Tuesday. Themba also got injured at training. I’m worried about Mvala, he is doubtful for the opening match of the tournament,” says Broos.

The 31-year-old Williams is confident he will overcome his injury before the crucial match against Mali in Korhogo.

“I’ve got a niggling knee injury that has been troubling me for a year or so. This has worsened due to the number of matches I’m playing at the club level as well as a lot of travelling involved. As a player, I have to deal with both the physical and the mental fatigue,” Williams elaborates.

The players are raring to go after signing a bonus agreement with the South African Football Association a few days ago.

“We are happy after signing the agreement with SAFA two days ago. The players are happy, the technical team is happy, and the Association is happy. Everyone is happy with the deal,” Williams explains.

The coach says the result against Lesotho in the warm-up match on Wednesday are not important but he will judge his players on their determination to do well.

“This is not a friendly match but a preparation game. The results are not important even if we lose the match I will not criticize the players. The only thing I want to see is the determination of the players to do well and win the match,” Broos added.

But the coach and the players understand that it will not be easy in the AFCON tournament.

Bafana Bafana will rely mainly on the experience gained five years ago after reaching the last 8 of the tournament in Egypt.

South Africa are in a tricky Group E against Mali, Namibia and Tunisia.