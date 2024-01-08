Limpopo parents race against time for school placements

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo Department of Education is grappling with the shortage of space at public schools in Polokwane. Some parents whose applications are late are racing against time to find placements for their children before schools open next week on Wednesday.

The department has advised parents in Polokwane to visit the circuit office next week for new applications and to submit appeals after being rejected for space at some schools.

Some applications by parents seeking space are yet to be finalised. Other parents have different reasons for late applications.

“I don’t have the space because I never applied. I never applied. Me and the mother are separated, so the situation around that was not planned.”

Another parent says, “We came here to do the appeals and they said we must come back on the 8th of January. So today they say we must come today.”

“My child was attending Grade 8 at another school and now she is back home, and I applied at both Taxilla and Noordeland and I was told there was no space,” explains one parent.

Public schools in areas such as Polokwane and Tzaneen have already reached full capacity.

LDOE Spokesperson Mike Maringa says “The staff is however coming back today. We are hoping that we will deal with the remaining few especially those who are relocating to Polokwane for work-related purposes. If any other people are yet to be admitted or to receive admission, we will look into it but we need to emphasise that our schools are full.”

The long-term five-year plan for the Department of Education is to build five new schools, those plans have already started with the appointment of some of the service providers.

For now, however, parents whose applications were rejected and want to appeal and those who are submitting new applications have to return to the circuit office next week.