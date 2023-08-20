A grade twelve learner from Mpirwabirwa Secondary School near Mokopane in Limpopo has been killed, allegedly by another grade twelve learner.

Willem Ngoepe died in hospital on Friday after allegedly being struck with a wooden object by the fellow learner on Thursday inside the school premises.

Spokesperson of the provincial Education Department, Mike Maringa, “Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule Ramakhanya is saddened by the passing of Willem Ngoepe a grade twelve learner from Mpirwabirwa Secondary in Mogalakwena who was allegedly hit on the head with an object and died later at hospital. We have since activated our social workers to visit the school and provide psycho-social support, we understand that the case has been reported to SAPS.”