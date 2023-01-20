A 19-year-old Limpopo pupil, who became a foster parent to her siblings after losing their parents several years ago, says she’s elated that she managed to obtain her matric certificate.

Vanessa Mnisi from Phiring village, near Burgersfort, has secured a diploma pass.

Last year, Mnisi spoke with SABC News about her difficult experiences, as she was preparing for her exams.

Video: Limpopo matriculants running child-headed households ready for final exams

The Dinkwanyane High School learner had to juggle between studying and caring for her young siblings. Her situation worsened when she lost her grandmother, who was her only source of strength. From that point, she knew she had to summon the courage of a lioness.

SABC News revisited her again on the day of the matric results. Against all odds, Mnisi punched above her weight to earn a diploma pass.

Even though she aimed for a bachelor’s pass, Mnisi says she is comfortable with a diploma pass. “I never thought I would achieve this. I thought I would obtain at least a high certificate pass. But I can tell you I worked hard for this. I suspended everything to focus on my studies. It was a difficult year for me, especially after a lost my grandmother.”

Mnisi says she wants to study nursing. A profession she calls her “calling”. “I want to study nursing. I think I have a calling to take care of people. I learnt that when I had to take care of my sick grandmother.”

Dinkwanyane High School recorded a 56% Matric pass rate. A significant drop from the 68% pass rate in 2021.