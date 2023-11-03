Saftu wants Govt officials to enroll their children in public schools

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is proposing legislation to force government officials to enroll their children in public schools.

This follows a recent report by the Public Protector which revealed the shocking state of some schools, including overcrowding that has seen almost 170 learners crammed into one classroom.

Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, says cabinet ministers, premiers, MECs, district directors and principals of the schools should taste their own medicine.

“In the Loyiso Secondary school in the Eastern Cape, there are 618 learners, but there are only 10 classrooms and this means that on average there are 61 learners per classroom and of course, you know that this is not always evenly spread the grade.”

The full interview with Zwelinzima Vavi:

