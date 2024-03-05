Public schools urged to conduct 2024 SGB elections this month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Basic Education has urged all public schools to finalize their plans and to conduct the 2024 School Governing Body (SGB) elections this month.

This is in accordance with the Government Gazette that was issued last year. It confirms the dates for the elections.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says research has shown that schools with active SGBs excel across various metrics, including academic performance.

“Parents, teachers and staff who are involved in schools are urged to also avail themselves to participate. Either you avail yourself to be elected or elect somebody, but the most important message is that each and every people involved in the school are urged to take an active interest in the affairs of the school by attending the meetings and making sure that on election day, you play your part so that your voice can be heard,” Mhlanga explains.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga launches the 2024 SGB Elections: