A multi-million rand water treatment and sewage project in Kampersrus, Hoedspruit, Limpopo, has been abandoned and left incomplete, leaving residents frustrated and without essential services.

The project, which was allocated more than R250 million in funding, was initiated back in 2010 with high hopes for improved water and sewage services in the region.

The primary purpose of the project was to provide water treatment and sewage facilities to Hoedspruit town, Klaserie, and Scozia, addressing the pressing needs of these communities. However, the project’s progress has come to a standstill, leading to significant disruptions for local residents.

One resident expressed the dire situation, saying, “We sit without water for two to three days. Water is a fundamental resource, and we cannot endure extended periods without access to it. Over the past five years, I have lived here, we have consistently faced water problems.”

Part of the frustration stems from the construction of reservoirs near the community, which incurred substantial expenses but remained non-operational. These reservoirs were expected to be functional by the previous year but are yet to serve the community effectively.

Residents are forced to rely on a single borehole for their water needs, and even this source frequently experiences breakdowns, exacerbating the water crisis in the area.

As residents continue to grapple with water shortages and sewage concerns, they are left waiting for a resolution to a problem that has persisted for far too long.

