A Limpopo man, who dug a borehole with just a pick, a shovel, and a chisel has become a hero for his community. 31-year old David Hungwe from Lambani-Satane village near Malamulele dug a borehole at his homestead that provides water for hundreds of households.

For years, Lambani-Satane village depended on a river and streams for water.

Just like other areas in the Vhembe District, the village has endured severe water shortages.

It took Zimbabwean-born Hungwe just under a week to finally crack the saturated zone beneath the land surface. Hungwe couldn’t believe his eyes when water came bubbling mightily from under the earth.

“The fact that there was no water and we were suffering as residents really prompted me to dig this borehole. It is 15 metre deep. People now have something to depend on because there drinking river water, sharing it with animals,” says Hungwe.

For Lambani-Satane residents, the borehole is a treasure to quench their thirst. Petrus Madala and Sharon Masindi say the borehole has given them a lifeline.

“The water is helping me. I fetch it everyday to feed my livestock. Our animals were being attacked by crocodiles in the river now we can depend on this well.”

“We use the water for many important things. We use it for drinking, washing and we have a brick-forming project as women. Now we depend on this water.”

Lambani-Satane headman, Sampson Muvhango, has praised Hungwe for what he calls an act bravery and innovation.

“He taught us that we can work hard to provide basic service for ourselves. It makes me happy seeing people lining up to fetch water at Hungwe’s homestead.”

Meanwhile, Hungwe is planning to dig up another borehole.

Limpopo man digs borehole with a pick and shovel to provide water to community:

Additional Reporting Rendani Raliphaswa