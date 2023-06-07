The trial of a man accused of the murder of his seven relatives is expected to start at the Thohoyandou High Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

53-year-old Enoch Ndou faces seven counts of murder after seven of his family members were shot and killed on Christmas Day in 2021 in Jimmy Jones, outside Malamulele.

Ndou requested more time when he appeared in court on Monday to arrange the appointment of a private defence attorney. This follows the termination of Legal Aid services.

Speaking in court, he also requested to have access to a cell phone to confirm whether or not the private attorney he consulted with while in custody will represent him when the trial resumes on Wednesday.

Ndou allegedly killed his deceased brother’s two sons, their four children, and a pregnant woman.

The family suspects that he killed the relatives due to a dispute over a house.

More details of his court appearance on Monday in the report below: