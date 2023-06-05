The High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, has postponed the murder trial of a man accused of killing his seven family members on Christmas Day almost 18 months ago, at Jimmy Jones village near Malamulele.

The trial was postponed to Wednesday (7 June) to allow the accused, Enoch Ndou, to appoint his own legal representative as he does not want to be represented by a legal aid lawyer. Ndou allegedly shot and killed his two brothers, four children and the pregnant wife of one of his brothers on Christmas Day in 2021.

Ndou addressed the court at what was supposed to be the beginning of the trial in the High Court in Thohoyandou. He has applied to change his legal representation which was granted by the court.

Ndou is facing seven counts of murder. He allegedly shot and killed his late brother’s sons, Mpho and Ndivhuwo Ndou, Ndivhuwo’s pregnant wife Portia Mabasa and her son Wanga, aged one. Three other Ndou children, 12-year-old Rendani, four year old Ronewa and eight year old Dakalo were also among the deceased. Police suspect that the motive for the killing was related to ownership of the family house.

Family spokesperson Daphney Muligwe says Ndou is playing delaying tactics.

“As a family we feel disappointed because we thought he was ready for the trial, for him to complain that he needs to change a lawyer from legal aid to private, he should have done, he had enough time, for him to come today and say he is changing his lawyer, as a family we feel disappointed. He is just coming with delaying tactics, to delay the case. We feel, drained, we are tired already we want to move on with our lives, this is really stressful for us.”

Another family member, Noria Ndou says some family members took leave in order to attend the trial. She has also expressed disappointment over the postponement of the matter.

“We are disappointed about the postponement, some of our people took leave in order to attend this trial. This situation is hurting us, we want the matter to be concluded so that we can move on with our lives,” says Ndou.

