The trial of two individuals accused of kidnapping a businessman’s son has been postponed to September 2022 at the Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo. The accused, Phumudzo Nemutudi and Thompho Mudau, appeared in court for the second time, where they chose to abandon their bail application.

The incident involved the alleged abduction of 19-year-old Zaied Kapadia in Sibasa near Thohoyandou last month, with a subsequent ransom demand. Fortunately, Kapadia was later rescued from a house in Thohoyandou.

Members of the Muslim community in the Vhembe District expressed their strong opposition to the granting of bail for the accused, chanting songs outside the courthouse. According to reports, Kapadia was kidnapped by unidentified armed individuals near his home in Sibasa township on June 16, 2023.

After several weeks in captivity, Kapadia was eventually found in a house in Thohoyandou. His father, Mobarak Kapadia, is a shop owner in the area. Both Nemutudi and Mudau are facing charges of kidnapping.

Spokesperson for the Venda Muslim Youth community, Ameer Hamza, announced a temporary closure of their shops to attend the court proceedings and demonstrate their dissatisfaction. The community expressed concern about the growing number of ransom kidnappings in the Thohoyandou area.

“We have implemented a shutdown for businesses today to show that the majority of civilians in the Vhembe district or in Thohoyandou town cannot carry out their daily activities. We want to emphasise that when Indian businesses are closed, there is a lack of prosperity and development in the town,” Hamza adds.

He further alleged that the police were not adequately addressing the increasing incidents of kidnapping. Hamza stated, “These abductions primarily target Indian community members, especially business owners. High ransoms are demanded, and unless the ransom is paid, there is no assistance from the police or any other authority.”

During the court appearance, Nemutudi and Mudau announced their decision to forgo any further bail applications. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dhzangi, confirmed that the accused would remain in police custody. The case has been rescheduled for September 8, 2023.

Concerns are mounting as at least five incidents of ransom kidnappings have been reported in Thohoyandou over the past four months, involving victims ranging from 8 to 65 years old. The kidnapped individuals were released upon their families allegedly paying the demanded ransoms, which ranged from R300,000 to R20 million. The situation has raised serious alarm and calls for increased efforts to combat this disturbing trend. – Reporting by Ntwanano Vuma