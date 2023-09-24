Limpopo Arts and Culture Department says it will be working with its tourism counterparts to protect government nature reserves. This is according to MEC Nakedi Kekana.

Kekana was speaking during the provincial heritage celebration at Zwigodini village, outside Musina in Limpopo.

Different cultural groups from Bapedi, Batswana, Vatsonga, VhaVenda and Afrikaaners showcased their unique cultures and dances. This is in line with this year heritage theme: “Celebrating our Cultural Diversity in South African Democracy”.

Zwigodini is home to most Baobab trees in the province. It is also home to some hot water springs. It is known for being a pass away route to some Umkhondo Wesize freedom fighters who used to cross over to Zimbabwe.

MEC Sibanda says there is a need to protect the heritage of the country.

“The most important thing that as the department we are looking at is to make sure that we develop our SMME’s in the form of all the cultural groups that we are showcasing here, we are not just showcasing for the sake of showcasing but at the end of the day they will be able to put food on their tables because we are giving them a small incentive, even though it is not enough but we are trying our best to make sure that we train then, we link them with the sitters, and everything so that at the end of the day they will be able to sustain themselves.”

Acting Premier and Traditional Affairs MEC, Basikopo Makamu, has spoken out about the importance of preserving cultures and traditions. Makamu says initiation, for both girls and boys, is an important part of the culture.

“I always encourage that all our traditional leaders be both male and female we should be able to preserve the culture of this initiation schools that’s why we work with department of health and department of justice to make sure we can improve.”

Importance of culture

Some young people in Zwigodini have highlighted the importance of culture.

“We are very happy to celebrate Heritage month and today we got to learn a lot from other cultures. As a Venda myself am happy and wish to learn more.”

Makamu says they will put emphasis on renovating other dilapidated government heritage sites in Lephalale, Botlokwa and Tzaneen amongst others.

Heritage Month I Showcasing the Nylsvley Nature Reserve in Modimolle, Limpopo: