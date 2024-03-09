Limpopo Education Dept saddened by death of two pupils in a crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Limpopo’s Education Department has expressed sadness at the deaths of two learners on the R37 at Moroke outside Burgersfort.

The pupils died when the driver of their minibus scholar transport lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on Thursday.

Several other learners were taken to hospital.

Traffic authorities suspect that reckless and negligent driving might be the possible cause of the crash.

The department’s spokesperson Mosebjane Kgaffe has wished the injured learners a speedy recovery.

Kgaffe says the pupils from Lesedi Sedi Independent School were on their way to school when the private scholar mini-bus they were traveling in lost control and overturned, killing the two learners.

She says 18 injured learners, a teacher and the driver were hospitalised.

Three injured learners have been transferred to a hospital in Benoni, Gauteng.

