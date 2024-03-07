Two Limpopo learners die in another scholar transport crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Limpopo learners have died and 17 others injured when the minibus scholar transport they were travelling in lost control and overturned on the R37 in Moroke outside Burgersfort.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says they suspect reckless and negligent driving as the possible causes of the crash.

“Two learners were sadly killed in a motor vehicle accident on the R37 near Cronex mine in Sekhukhune district. It is reported that the minibus that they were travelling in lost control and overturned killing the two learners, seriously injuring eight passengers while another nine passengers are reported to have sustained minor injuries. Reckless driving is cited as a possible cause of the accident. As a department we are saddened by the incident and send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

Last month, six students were killed when the bus they were travelling in crashed in the Free State.

At a memorial for the learners, fellow students, teachers and parents were all stricken with grief as they remembered the six who died when one of the wheels of their school bus fell off, causing it to veer off the road and overturn.

The six have been lauded for their commitment to their education and development.

Their parents described their loss as devastating.