Limpopo DA raises alarm over unused R400 million MIG Funds

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has raised concerns about the non-utilisation of over R400 million in municipal infrastructure grant (MIG) funds in the Mopani district.

DA councillor Lebbeus Ramalepe alleges that the lack of administrative and organisational will on the part of the Mopani District Municipality has led to the stalling of various water projects, including the Sefofotse-Dithosine bulk water, the Thapane regional water scheme, and the Kampersrus water reticulation and sewage projects.

Ramalepe expressed his disappointment over the situation, stating that the delayed projects have had significant financial and service delivery implications for the affected communities.

“The DA will not sit back and watch the ANC-led municipality’s incompetence and failure to complete critical projects continue without consequence management,” Ramalepe asserted.

“Every project delay carries a financial and service delivery implication to the residents. We are committed to holding the municipality accountable to ensure that adequate water infrastructure services are delivered to residents without further delays.”

The DA has called on the Mopani District Municipality to provide a comprehensive explanation for the non-utilization of the MIG funds and to develop a plan to expedite the completion of the stalled projects.

The party has also pledged to closely monitor the situation and ensure that the municipality delivers on its promises to the residents.

MIG GRANT

The MIG is a grant provided by the South African government to municipalities to support the development and maintenance of municipal infrastructure.

The grant is intended to address the backlog in infrastructure service delivery in municipalities across the country.

The Mopani District Municipality is one of the largest municipalities in Limpopo province, as it serves a population of over 1.1 million people.