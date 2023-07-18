The trial of a 53-year-old man accused of killing seven members of his family on Christmas Day, two years ago, has been postponed to Wednesday in the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The trial of Enoch Ndou, has been postponed to allow for the presentation of a report on his medical condition.

Ndou allegedly shot and killed his seven relatives in Jim Jones village, outside Malamulele, in December 2021.

Judge Thogomelani Tshidada says he will not refer Ndou to a psychiatric facility until he is furnished with evidence of Ndou’s history of mental illness.

“I’m willing to make an order (where he) was hospitalised at to release contents of his file and they must tell you which chemist he has been receiving his treatment (from). It is that evidence that when is before me, I will consider whether a case for his detention for psychiatric evaluation is warranted or not. We are going to stand down this matter until Wednesday.”

