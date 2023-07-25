The first state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder re-trial, Zandile Khumalo, has testified that investigators never gave them the results of a lie detector test.

The High Court in Pretoria has heard on Tuesday how investigators took Zandile and others for a lie detector test, sometime in 2017 or 2018.

She was in the house when the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates football star was shot and killed at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Khumalo, who is being cross-examined, claims that investigators provided no input on the test results.

“There was a lie detector test, we went and they took us one by one. Maybe it was that thing of you are not supposed speak to each other, I do not know.”

“I remember there was some tall intimidating dude who was asking questions. They had those things that they put on us. Nothing came out of it. Even when were done, no one came out and said you have passed the lie detector test. Or you failed it so we are arresting you,” Zandile adds.

Livestream of 25 July 2023:

Meyiwa shooter

On Monday, Zandile Khumalo told the court she is not in a position to say whether one of the people who was in the house watching a football match and drinking alcohol could have disarmed the suspect and shot Meyiwa.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo was at pains to get a concession from the witness that she didn’t know who had in fact shot Meyiwa, and after constant objections, the witness finally admitted she could not say.

Zandile: I ran into the bathroom when the first shot was fired and I was hit on the leg by something.

Mshololo: I think my question has been answered. The witness did not see whether the shot was fired by one of the people in the house.

Further building up a case that anything could have happened and anyone could have pulled the gun, Mshololo further tried to place Kelly Khumalo in the kitchen the time the shot went off.

Mshololo: Where was Kelly?

Zandile: In the kitchen.

Mshololo: Yes, where the deceased was shot.

Zandile: Yes, because I had seen her go to assist him.

VIDEO: SABC News reporter Sipho Kekana’s crossing from court: